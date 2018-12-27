‘Tis the season: Both safeties, half the D-line, 40 percent of O-line miss Seahawks practice

‘Tis the season. To be ailing.
Wide receiver Doug Baldwin returned to Seahawks practice on Thursday one day after he missed it with a new shoulder injury. That’s after knee issues that cost him all of August and two of the first three games of the regular season in September, then a groin issue last month.
Six other starters missed the indoor practice in no pads three days before Seattle (9-6) tunes up for next week’s playoffs with the regular-season finale at home against Arizona (3-13).
Both starting safeties missed practice. Bradley McDougald’s knee tendinitis and treatment last week did not keep him from starting at free safety against the Chiefs. Coach Pete Carroll said this week McDougald came out of that game OK, and should be able to play against the Cardinals.
McDougald moved from strong safety when Tedric Thompson had swelling in his chest. That has dissipated, but now Thompson’s ankle is keeping him from practicing at free safety.
Delano Hill would make another start at strong safety with McDougald at free again if Thompson doesn’t play against Arizona.
Logic says if either McDougald or Thompson are not fully healthy each or both would rest this weekend to be ready for next week’s first-round playoff game at Dallas, or (less likely) Chicago. It would take a Seahawks loss to the Cardinals and Vikings home win over the Bears to send Seattle to Chicago Jan. 5 or 6.
Forty percent of the starting offensive line was out for the second consecutive day. It was looking more like right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring strain) and left guard J.R. Sweezy (sprained arch in his left foot) may miss the Cardinals game.
Like they did last week before Sweezy got hurt against Kansas City and Fluker had to come in to play and apparently reinjured himself, Seattle’s coaches may have decisions to make at guard for the game. Ethan Pocic is likely to start his second consecutive game; he was the starting right guard for Fluker against the Chiefs then moved to left guard when Sweezy got hurt in the first half.
The Seahawks could also use backup center Joey Hunt at guard, where he has played some before. Jordan Roos is an option to be signed off the practice squad.
Half the starting defensive line was out Thursday. Tackle Shamar Stephen went from limited participation in practice Wednesday to missing the workout because of foot injury. End Dion Jordan continues to be in preservation mode because of knee issues he’s had for years. Stephen and Jordan were riding exercise bikes on the sidelines during the portion of the practice open to the media.
Rookie running back Rashaad Penny was a full participant in practice again, backing up Carroll’s estimation the first-round pick will play for the first time in three weeks after a knee injury. Right tackle Germain Ifedi, who missed last weekend’s win over the Chiefs with a strained groin, practiced fully.
So did linebackers Bobby Wagner (rest), K.J. Wright (knee), defensive end Frank Clark (hyperextended elbow) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (strained oblique). All played last weekend.
