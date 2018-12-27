John Aloisi resigns as coach of A-League’s Brisbane Roar

Former Australian international John Aloisi has resigned as coach of the A-League's Brisbane Roar, a day before the team's next match against Sydney FC.
Darren Davies was named interim coach after Aloisi's announcement Friday.
The Roar are in second-last place in the 10-team league with one win and three draws in nine matches. The Roar lost 4-1 to Wellington in their last match, their fourth defeat in a row.
Aloisi was in charge for 95 matches since 2016, the most by a Roar coach in the A-League club's history.
