USA Hockey’s deal with top women help them play for career

In a photo from, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Plymouth, Mich., USA Hockey forward Kelly Panneck (12) is seen during practice. Pannek is on pace to graduate from the University of Minnesota in the spring with a finance degree. With two internships in wealth management also on her resume, she is a prime candidate to get hired in the business world. Pannek, though, plans to put her off-ice-career on hold because the 2018 Olympic hockey player can afford to thanks to a landmark deal USA Hockey agreed to with elite women in the sport less last year. Carlos Osorio AP Photo