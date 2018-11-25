Wilson to Lockett, Sebastian Janikowski’s field goal on final play send Seahawks to mammoth win

The Seahawks jumped up and down all over the Panthers’ field. Russell Wilson jumped into big teammate Duane Brown’s arms.
Sebastian Janikowski just walked off.
Job—absolutely mammoth—job done.
Wilson’s late, improvisational pass to Tyler Lockett set up Janikowski for a field goal from 31 yards on Sunday’s final play. The 40-year-old kicker nailed it for his second last-play winner this season, and the Seahawks pulled off a huge victory to seize full control of their playoff fate, 30-27 over the stunned Carolina Panthers at silenced Bank of America Stadium.
The Seahawks (6-5) now own the sixth seed in the NFC’s playoff standings, the second and latter wild-card way into the postseason. Five games remain in the regular season, including next Sunday at home against San Francisco.
The Panthers (6-5) lost their third consecutive game after their Graham Gano missed a field goal from 52 yards wide right with 1:40 left. The Seahawks were celebrating as soon as Gano’s leg struck that ball.
The Panthers had won 10 straight home games.
Wilson, who finished 22 for 30 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns, had no time outs from his own 42-yard line after Gano’s miss. On third and 5, for one of the only times in weeks, Seattle’s offensive line gave Wlson all day to throw. That gave Lockett time to change his route to a scramble-drill one deep behind Carolina’s entire defense. Wilson’s lofted pass and Lockett’s run gained 43 yards to the Carolina 10 with 1 minute left.
After two kneel-downs by Wilson, Carolina time outs and a final spike by Wilson to stop the clock with 4 seconds remaining, Janikowski walked on and drilled the winner.
All that was after David Moore’s heroics. And Wilson’s trust in him.
On fourth and 3 from the Panthers 35 and 3 1/2 minutes left, Russell Wilson put the game in Moore’s hands. Right on them, in fact. With Panthers fill-in cornerback Corn Elder, playing only because starter Donte Jackson got hurt on the game’s first play, grabbing and pushing him Moore pulled Wilson’s perfect pass to him in the end zone into his chest with his lone, free left arm.
That trust in the second-year, seventh-round draft choice from tiny East Central University in Oklahoma got Seattle tied at 27 with 3:26 to go.
But Newton and the Panthers kept moving on a Seahawks’ defense that yielded big gains all day.
Christian McCaffrey answered the Seahawks’ tying field goal by Sebastian Janikowski early in the fourth quarter by romping 59-yards on the first play of Carolina’s ensuing drive. up the middle and away from Seattle All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who had 10 tackles in the first three quarters. On first down from the 1, McCaffrey leaped—and fumbled. But for the fifth time Sunday, the Seahawks didn’t recover at Carolina fumble. Tight end Greg Olsen did for the Panthers. On third down from the 1, Newton threw to an alone McCaffrey, freed into the right flat by an inside pick, for the touchdown that put the Panthers back ahead 27-20 with 6:57 remaining.
That was after Bradley McDougald picked a perfect time to end Seattle’s team-record dry streak of three-plus games without forcing a turnover. With Carolina about to go ahead 20-10 in the third quarter, Kam Chancellor’s replacement at strong safety continued his brilliant season by tipping Newton’s pass to himself in the end zone for the interception.
The play revived the entire Seahawks roster.
Chris Carson then took off on a 15-yard run that included a ridiculous leap over a standing Panther then the running back landing on both feet and continuing to run.
On third and 12, Moore juked his defender to the ground. Wilson found him with a 54-yard pass from the Seattle 33 to the Carolina 13. Then Wilson threw to Lockett inside the goal line for the receiver’s eighth touchdown catch in 11 games, extending his career high for a season. Seattle led 17-13.
The defense yielded again, but forced the third and fourth fumbles by the Panthers on the day. The Seahawks didn’t recover those either, after more completions by Newton. Tre Flowers forced the fourth fumble, at teammate Tedric Thompson’s feet after Jarius Wright’s catch, but Wright recovered it at the Seattle 12 to extend Carolina’s drive.
It ended in Seattle’s end zone, Christian McCaffrey running it in from the 1 after a pass-interference penalty in the end zone on cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who didn’t turn around as Newton’s pass arrived.
That’s how Carolina led 20-17 entering the final quarter.
The Panthers drove inside the Seahawks’ 10-yard line three times in the first 1 1/2 quarters, but had only 10 points to show for that.
Carolina’s crisp first drive ended when Newton, who had gained 22 yards sprinting on his first two rushes, walked into Seattle’s defensive line on consecutive keepers on third and fourth and 1 from the Seahawks 5. Bobby Wagner stopped him short of the line to gain on fourth down. Seattle’s defense ran off the field celebrating.
Then on the Panthers’ next drive, again inside the Seattle 5, former University of North Carolina Tar Heel Nazair Jones, a healthy inactive for five games this season, stormed into Carolina’s backfield and dropped running back Christian McCaffrey for a 3-yard loss on third and 1. The Panthers settled for a field goal on that fourth down.
Carolina finally turned a drive to the red zone into a touchdown on its third try. Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin fell down before Newton threw 7 yards to Curtis Samuel for an easy touchdown. The Panthers led 10-3 midway through the second quarter.
The Seahawks’ offense finally answered with a timely, sustained drive to tie the game. On third and 4 from the Seattle 31 Wilson threw outside left to Tyler Lockett, who ran past three Panthers for a 27-yard gain down the left sideline to the Panthers 42. Wilson eluded a Carolina pass rush that sacked him twice in the half and threw on the run to open fullback Tre Madden for a 28-yard catch and run to the 1-yard line. Chris Carson’s run up the middle on the next play tied the game at 10.
Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers joined Wagner and Jones in making stops inside the Seahawks 10 to keep the game close in the half. Flowers came up quickly and made a brilliant, open-field tackle on McCaffrey on third down in the final seconds of the half. That stopped Carolina’s leading receiver at the Seahawks 7-yard line short of the line to gain on third down, and the Panthers settled for another field goal as the half ended.
Those three tackles kept Carolina from 21 points. Instead it was only 13-10 Panthers, despite Seattle allowing Carolina 236 yards in the half and Newton to complete all 14 of his throws, for 159 yards.
