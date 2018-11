Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, center, poses for a picture with his staff behind the new Pirelli tyre during a presentation ahead of the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Formula One has reached a new four-year deal with Pirelli as it tire supplier from 2020-23 inclusive. Hassan Ammar AP Photo