Racing greats Alonso and Johnson drive together in Abu Dhabi

Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, right, is flanked by Nascar World champion Jimmie Johnson before driving a McLaren 570S car at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso drive Pirelli hot laps together around the Abu Dhabi F1 track on Saturday afternoon. Luca Bruno AP Photo