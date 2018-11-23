Sports

Bonamego out after Central Michigan finishes 1-11

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

John Bonamego is out as Central Michigan's football coach after the Chippewas finished 1-11 this season.

The school announced Friday night that Bonamego will not return, hours after CMU lost its season finale to 51-13 to Toledo .

Athletic director Michael Alford says in a statement that after evaluating the program, it was clear a change was needed.

Bonamego coached CMU for four seasons and went 22-29, with a 15-17 mark in the Mid-American Conference. The school says DHR international will assist with the search for a replacement.

