Receiver Jones starting to catch on in 2nd season with Bills

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones catches a pass after practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. Jones has learned the hard way there are no overnight sensations in the NFL now that he’s starting to catch on in his second season. The second-round draft pick has put aside his past on- and off-field troubles in showing strides of becoming a reliable threat. Jones leads the Bills in catches and yards as Buffalo comes out of its bye week off to host Jacksonville this weekend. Adrian Kraus, File AP Photo