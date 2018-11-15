All Blacks ramp up pressure ahead of test against Ireland

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton, is caught by France players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. Sexton on Monday Nov. 12, 2018, said he supports Conor Murray’s “smart” call not to make Ireland’s showdown with the All Blacks upcoming weekend his first match in five months after suffering a neck injury. Michel Euler, FILE AP Photo