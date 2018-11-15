Steelers have reason to overlook Jaguars now

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis. The Steelers are soaring. After a sluggish start, they have won five straight game, including a 52-21 victory a week ago Thursday against the Carolina Panthers when Ben Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterbacking rating for the first time in nearly 11 years. “They’re going to come in with a chip on their shoulder,” Fournette said. AJ Mast, File AP Photo