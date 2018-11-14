FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora leans against the dugout rail during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. The Red Sox rewarded Cora for winning a World Series in his first year with the team, giving him a new contract that includes an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season, in a deal announced Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Sports

Cora gets new deal from Red Sox through 2021 season

The Associated Press

November 14, 2018 04:01 PM

BOSTON

The Red Sox rewarded manager Alex Cora for winning a World Series in his first year with the team, giving him a new contract with an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season.

The deal containing the extension was announced Wednesday by Boston also includes a club option for 2022.

In his first season as a major league manager, Cora guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories and the team's fourth championship in 15 seasons.

He finished second in the AL Manager of the Year voting announced Tuesday.

