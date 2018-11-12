Mariners deny ex-employee’s accusations of racism toward Latino staff, players

Lorena Martin was hired just over a year ago to fill a position unique to baseball. No other organization before the Seattle Mariners had a director of high performance in the baseball operations department.

But on Monday, just over a month after the Mariners fired her, Lorena Martin posted a string of heavy comments to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, leveling accusations of racism and discrimination and specifically naming general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay.

Martin said she witnessed their poor leadership and racism first hand, calling Latino players “LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS,” she posted.

Reached for clarification on Monday night, Martin told The News Tribune that Dipoto, in a meeting with Martin and McKay in January, called her a “cocky Latina.” In that same meeting McKay said Dominican players are “just plain stupid” and, in a separate meeting, Servais told her that you don’t see Latino catchers or managers because “they aren’t bright enough. They are dumb.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Martin said she reported these incidents in several meetings with the team’s human resources since spring training and to multiple Mariners staff members. She said she felt she was fired in retaliation for that. She also said she has hired an attorney and is seeking wrongful termination.

“It’s been torture,” she said. “I was kind of scared at times.”

The Mariners responded with a statement after Martin’s social media posts, denying any wrongdoing and noting that Martin’s accusations came after she was fired, not before.

Here’s the Mariners’ full response:

“Lorena Martin was relieved of her duties with the Mariners on Oct. 10, 2018.

“While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

“The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated (or threatened to terminate) any trainers during the off-season.”

Martin signed a three-year contract last offseason, which made her responsible for all aspects of the Mariners’ physical and mental training approach to players and staff.

The Mariners trumpeted Martin’s resume after hiring her from the Los Angeles Lakers. Her educational background includes three post-doctorates in GIS spatial analysis, biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. She earned her Ph.D is Exercise Physiology from the University of Miami in 2013 and earned her Master of Science, Psychology from Nova Southeastern University in 2009 with a concentration is Sports Psychology. She’s also been a visiting scientist at the Salk Institute focusing on bioinformatics and has been an invited visiting researcher at NASA Langley.

Before that, Martin was a professional tennis player, competing at the amateur, college and professional levels.

“She checks off every box we were going to hit,” Dipoto had said when she was hired. “It is very rare to hire one person with so many levels of expertise.”

But she said Dipoto in January called her and McKay into his suite at Safeco Field to discuss McKay taking over mental skills development. Martin said she argued against that because mental skills training was part of her contract.

“And (Dipoto) said, ‘You know what you are? You’re a cocky Latina,” Martin said.

“I said, ‘No, I’m a confident person who is competent at what I do and I’ve been trained to do that. And later Andy said, ‘Well, you know, sometimes you’re just plain stupid.’ He loves to use that phrase – plain stupid.’”

She said that later in the conversation they discussed clubhouse culture and player buy in.

“And Andy says, ‘How are you going to do that with the Dominican players? They are lazy. And they are stupid. They are just stupid.’”

She also said that at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona, Dipoto repeatedly punched a white board when she again said that mental skills training was part of her contract.

“Just this really aggressive behavior to intimidate me,” Martin said. “And he says, ‘this is (expletive). You keep getting after Andy.’ I said it had nothing to do with Andy, it’s just in my contract.’ And he kept punching the wall in the office, like big time.

“And then he was like, ‘Walk with me.’ We go downstairs and he kicks a door open and says (expletive) … at that point I was just saying I’m trying to do my job and oversee the department I’m supposed to oversee.”

Martin also said she was discriminated against for being a woman.

Mariners staff was meeting with players in the clubhouse during spring training and asking about players’ families. Martin said she thought she should attend at least those portions. So she asked Servais if that would be OK.

“He said, ‘No,’” Martin said. “I asked if he could tell me why and he said, ‘Honestly, it’s because you are a woman.’

“You can’t make this stuff up. It’s just crazy. I went and told Jerry that I wasn’t allowed to sit with the players. He asked what Scott told me and I said it was because I’m a woman. He said, ‘Then listen to him. Don’t be there.’”

But she said that wasn’t her only terse encounter with Servais.

Martin said she introduced herself before a meeting to players in spring training and noticed that Dee Gordon and Felix Hernandez were eating fries.

“So I started off with a joke. I was like, ‘I’m Lorena from high performance, I’m here to help you eat better and not eat french fries like you guys are doing,’ ” Martin said. “And everybody laughed. It was a break-the-ice thing.”

She said it didn’t sit well with Servais.

“He said, ‘You know how you introduced yourself yesterday?’ Well, myself and the other coaches were like, ‘Who the (expletive) does she think she is?’” Martin recalled. “I just thought it was nice and funny and got people laughing. He was like, ‘That’s for me to do.’

“I swear to God he told me that: ‘Who the (expletive) do you think you are to make that joke to the players?’”

She also indicated on Twitter that the Mariners were negotiating a way to avoid paying the remaining two years on Martin’s three-year contract with the team, and that they were doing so “to keep me quiet.”

The Mariners organization has issues.

The things I’ve witnessed first hand have left me shocked, GM Jerry Dipoto, Manager Scott Servais, and Director of PD Andy McKay speak about players like this

Calling LATINOS, LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially DOMINICANS#discrimination pic.twitter.com/ie5uxyxq15 — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

And then they wonder why they didn’t make it to the playoffs. Leadership is to blame, under Jerry Dipoto’s leadership no team has made the playoffs. All talk, no substance. Poor leadership.

This is how the Seattle Mariners treat people of color (women and minorities).#MLB — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

It’s come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.

#ESPN — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

There was a breach of contract on the Mariners behalf - and I had reported many other discriminatory incidences to HR and other Mariners staff members throughout the season. And yes Leonardo Santiago and Jose Valdez, DR trainers were let go and not given new contracts. #truth — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 13, 2018