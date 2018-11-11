Until the end, Seahawks were running all over the Rams. They still came up short in their upset bid

Doug Baldwin tossed his helmet over the bench. Pete Carroll took off his coaching headset and just stared.
What a Seahawks romp this was.
Until the Rams knew Seattle was going to throw.
With the Seahawks in empty-backfield formation on third and 3 in the fourth quarter, Dante Fowler crashed through Seattle left tackle Duane Brown and chopped his arm down onto Russell Wilson’s for a sack and fumble. Fowler recovered the ball at the Seahawks’ 9-yard line with 6 minutes left.
Los Angeles scored a touchdown on the next play, Brandin Cooks on a fly sweep, to take a 36-24 lead and break open a frantic game and ruin the short-handed Seahawks’ upset bid Sunday at the rocking Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
This 36-31 loss was the latest in a season full of almosts for what may be the best 4-5 team in the NFL.
Whatever that’s worth entering Thursday night’s game at home against Green Bay.
All five of Seattle’s five losses this season have been by one score.
“It’s three games this year where we could have just won them,” rookie running back Rashaad Penny said after his breakout game.
“We just kept fighting.”
Wilson, who also scrambled for 92 yards, threw his third touchdown pass, to Mike Davis with 1:56 left. That pulled Seattle within 36-31. After a deep kickoff, the Seahawks used their first two time outs and the Rams (9-1) had third and 14 with 1:40 remaining. Seattle held, the Rams punted, and Wilson had to go 75 yards in 1:24 with no time outs.
Wilson completed to Tyler Lockett to the Rams 47-yard line with a minute left, then Wilson scrambled to the Rams 36. With 37 seconds left, Wilson got hit as he threw too far out of the back of the end zone to David Moore. On fourth and 10 with 26 seconds to go, Wilson scrambled away from more pressure and threw desperately incomplete to the well-covered Lockett along the left sideline.
Seattle rampaged for 273 yards on the ground despite lead running back Chris Carson and plowing right guard D.J. Fluker missing the game with injuries. Wilson threw three touchdown passes while going 17 for 26 for 176 yards—and his crushing sack-fumble that proved decisive.
Rookie Rashaad Penny had his first breakout with 108 yards on 12 carries, including Seattle’s second touchdown of a zooming first quarter of a wild day in L.A.’s old bowl.
The Rams re-took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Goff threw on third and 1 to tight end Tyler Higbee, who beat Seahawks nickel defensive back Justin Coleman to the goal line. That put Los Angeles ahead 26-21.
The Seahawks responded with Wilson’s scramble runs to the red zone. But Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh easily ran past fill-in right guard Jordan Simmons, a September waiver pickup making his first career start because Fluker was out, for a sack on third down. Seattle settled for a Sebastian Janikowski field goal that cut the Rams’ edge to 26-24.
Carroll had Janikowski then surprise the Rams with an onside kickoff. But Janikowski kicked it directly on a bounce to L.A. front-line man Josh Reynolds. The Rams had the ball past midfield.
Carroll reasoned that the Seahawks’ defense would not stop Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the Rams’ offense anyway from getting to the red zone, so why have them take more time doing it. He was right; the Rams, the NFL’s top-ranked offense rolled up 456 yards one month after gaining 468 in their 33-31 win in Seattle.
Seattle’s defense got the stop it had to have, safety Tedric Thompson’s tackle on a wide receiver screen at the 2-yard line
Penny’s second long run of the day set up Wilson’s second touchdown pass, to Tyler Lockett late in the third quarter. Lockett broke free from tight, in-his-face coverage by Rams’ cornerback Troy Hill in the end zone and made a leaping, twisting catch. After his career-high seventh touchdown reception this season, Lockett handed the ball to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who was sitting in cabana-style patio seating behind that end zone.
Wilson. Dan Marino. Peyton Manning. Those are the only quarterbacks with 20 touchdown passes in each of their first 7 NFL seasons.
Improbably, the Seahawks romped on the ground throughout the first half despite not having their best and most important guys in their rushing offense. Seattle had 159 total yards in the first two quarters, 134 of those on the ground.
Penny, frustrated recently by rarely playing, burst into prominence really for the first time this season on Seattle’s second drive of the game. He romped 38 yards around left end behind a crunching block outside by wide receiver David Moore. On the next snap, he looked like the top pick the Seahawks made him this spring, cutting from left outside right and out-running every Rams to the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown.
His first career score put Seattle ahead 14-7 in a video game-like opening quarter of spins and yards and little defense.
Curiously, Penny had only one other carry in the first half, for no gain on a fruitless 2-minute drive past midfield late in the second quarter. Davis got nine rushes in the half, for 50 yards.
The Seahawks’ defense just couldn’t stop the Rams consistently.
Goff came out throwing on Los Angeles’ first four plays, and 21 times in all in the first half. He completed 16, for 163 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett in the middle to end L.A.’s opening drive.
The pass set up Gurley’s runs outside. The NFL’s leading rusher galloped through arm tackle at the line of scrimmage for 76 yards in the first half, one 1 yard fewer than he had while scoring three touchdowns in the first meeting between these teams last month in Seattle.
