19-year-old Tanner Gray becomes youngest NHRA season champ

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Leah Pritchett drives in Top Fuel qualifying Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. Pritchett raced to the top of the Top Fuel class with her 3.649-second pass at 329.34 mph in her dragster during the second session. NHRA via AP Marc Gewertz