Bubba Wallace has sights on blazing more trails in NASCAR

FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Bubba Wallace stands in the garage area during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Wallace has two races remaining in a rookie season with a storybook beginning at the Daytona 500. He finished second, the highest ever for a minority in NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, and it launched Wallace into the national spotlight. Derik Hamilton, File AP Photo