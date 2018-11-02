No. 1 Alabama expects toughest test yet at No. 4 LSU

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa has been one of the nation’s most electric quarterbacks, flinging one touchdown pass after another without a single interception. Grant Delpit and the LSU defensive backs welcome the challenge on Saturday. Butch Dill, File AP Photo