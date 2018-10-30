Spartans getting a lift from Lombardi

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, right, escapes from Purdue’s Markus Bailey on a keeper during an NCAA college football game, in East Lansing, Mich. This isn’t what Michigan State had in mind at the beginning of the season, but starting Rocky Lombardi at quarterback worked well enough last weekend in a win over Purdue. Al Goldis AP Photo