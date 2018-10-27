Why Mariners’ Edwin Diaz earned an award named after baseball’s greatest closer

This seemed like a foregone conclusion.

But Major League Baseball made it official on Saturday, announcing just before Game 4 of the World Series that Edwin Diaz, the Seattle Mariners electric 24-year-old closer, had earned American League reliever of the year.

Why not? Diaz saved 57 games and only former Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez (62) has ever saved more in a single season since the save became an official stat in 1969.

“He’s an extremely talented guy – extremely talented,” Mariners manager Scott Servais had said just before the end of the Mariners’ season. “He’s got some stuff that nobody else has out there. Just electric, electric stuff. It’s fun to watch.”

Diaz edged Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen and Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel for the honor, which was named after Mariano Rivera when the former Yankees closer retired. Previous winners have included Greg Holland (2014, Royals), Andrew Miller (2015, Indians), Zach Britton (2016, Orioles) and Kimbrel (2017, Red Sox).

Diaz, whose nickname is “Sugar,” picked up 27 of his 57 saves when he entered the game with a one-run lead. That set the MLB record for most one-run saves, passing former Dodgers closer Eric Gagne’s 24.

Maybe most impressive about Diaz’s season – the Mariners were 66-0 when Diaz entered with a lead. They were 61-0 in his save opportunities and 30-0 when he entered with a one-run lead. Diaz was often most credited by general manager Jerry Dipoto and Servais for the Mariners’ hot start to the season and their proficiency for one-run and extra-innings victories.

Diaz was 57-for-61 in save opportunities and had a 1.96 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 73 relief appearances. The only other pitcher with 50 saves and 100 strikeouts in a season? That was Gagne in 2002 and 2003 (Gagne won the National League Cy Young in 2003). Diaz’s final save of the season against the Rangers came just a few hours after he pumped up the Seattle Sounders soccer crowd just across the street prior to their match.

“That’s the greatest job in the world, isn’t it,” Servais said. “Just come in there, get three outs and the crowd is on their feet, everybody loves it and you throw 100 mph. It doesn’t get any better than that. You mix in a soccer game here or there, too. Eddie has a great personality and he’s one of the first guys here every day. He likes hanging out with the guys and being a good teammate. But when the bell rings, he knows the ninth inning is his and he’s ready to get it on.”

Diaz had way more saves than he even envisioned.

That’s why Servais made a preseason wager – if Diaz saved at least 50 games, Servais would get the same waves shaved into the side of his head that Diaz has, courtesy of his Tacoma-based barber. Sure enough, Diaz saved his 50th game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks … and there was still more than a month remaining in the season.

“I was thinking a 40-save season and then I got 50 saves,” Diaz said the night he saved his 57th game, tying former White Sox closer Bobby Thigpen (1990) for the second most single-season saves in MLB history. “Glory and thanks to God. I was able to be healthy all year and I was just trying to do whatever I can do to help the team win.”

This was Diaz’s second full season with the Mariners after he was called up straight from Double-A in 2016, when he was a starter, not a reliever. He saved 34 games last season and now his 109 career saves rank second in Mariners history behind Kazuhiro Sasaki (129).