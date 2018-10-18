Saleh aiming to fix holes in 49ers defense

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs against San Francisco 49ers free safety Adrian Colbert (27) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Two passions fuel Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham: flying and football. Matt Ludtke, File AP Photo