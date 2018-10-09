Granderson gives Brewers upbeat, veteran presence off bench

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays’ Curtis Granderson watches his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. Curtis Granderson gives the Milwaukee Brewers an upbeat and veteran presence off the bench in the playoffs. The left-handed hitting outfielder has played in 59 games over eight postseason appearances. The Brewers acquired him in August in part because of extensive experience. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo