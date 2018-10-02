Seahawks put Earl Thomas, Will Dissly on injured reserve, need tight end to fill a roster spot

The Seahawks on Tuesday did what became obvious on Sunday they’d do.
They put Earl Thomas and Will Dissly on injured reserve.
Thomas broke is left leg while jumping over Arizona receiver Chad Williams on Williams’ touchdown catch in the fourth quarter Sunday in Seattle’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
You probably heard what Thomas did next.
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Thomas, 29 and in the last year of his contract, had not decided it he was going to have surgery. Thomas broke the same left leg in about the same place colliding with teammate Kam Chancellor in a game against Carolina in December 2016. He did not have surgery after that first break, the returned to the field in the following preseason nine months later.
Asked if Thomas was going to have surgery this time, Carroll said: “I don’t know that yet. He hasn’t decided how he’s going to handle it. There is a choice on this break. Tyler (Lockett) had the same break and he did have surgery a couple of years ago. Earl chose not to.”
Thomas is on track to enter free agency in March.
Dissly, the impressive rookie fourth-round draft choice from the University of Washington, ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee as the tight end was making a catch against the Cardinals. He is scheduled to have surgery soon.
Carroll said Monday Dissly’s injury is similar to Jimmy Graham’s when Graham’s Seattle debut season got cut short in November 2015. Graham wasn’t fully right from his tricky patellar surgery and recovery for about a full year.
“It’s similar to what Jimmy did a while back,” Carroll said. “I don’t know how similar, but it is the same kind of injury.”
The Seahawks have only other tight end right now on the active roster, Nick Vannet. Look for them to signformer University of Washington tight end Darrell Daniels from their practice squad this week to fill one of the two roster places open now with Thomas and Dissly going on injured reserve.
The Seahawks are two more played games away from getting Ed Dickson back off the non-football injury list to make his Seattle debut. They signed him this spring in free agency to be Graham’s replacement, after Graham signed with Green Bay. Then Dickson missed the preseason with quadriceps and groin injuries.
The first game he could be eligible to play off the NFI list is Oct. 28 at Detroit.
