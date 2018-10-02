Seeking relief, A’s to start Hendriks in wild-card game

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Liam Hendriks throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, in Baltimore. Reliever Liam Hendriks will start for the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday night’s , Oct. 3, AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees. Hendriks will be only the fourth pitcher to start a postseason game after a regular season of no wins, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo