Hanford football takes down Chiawana 34-21

Scenes from Hanford football vs. Chiawana on Friday, Sept. 28 at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service