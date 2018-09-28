High school football player hydroplanes 10-yards at end of practice

A high-school football player wrapped up a rainy practice session by hydroplaning 10 yards to the end zone in Norwalk, Connecticut, as shown in this video shared September 25.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service