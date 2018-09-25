Mets assistant GM: Callaway expected back next year

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway watches from the dugout during the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says he fully anticipates rookie skipper Callaway coming back next year despite New York’s disappointing season. Ricco might not be the one making that call, though. He has been running baseball operations along with special assistants J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya since GM Sandy Alderson stepped down in late June after his cancer returned. New York plans to hire a new general manager after the season, and the search is expected to include external candidates. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo