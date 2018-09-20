Braves top Phillies 8-3, move closer to clinching division

Atlanta Braves from left; bench coach Walt Weiss, manager Brian Snitker, and shortstop Dansby Swanson greet Ender Inciarte (11) at the dugout after scoring on a Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis base hit in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo