Australian newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

Australia's Herald Sun reprinted the controversial cartoon of Serena Williams under the headline, "Welcome to the PC World." The cartoonist came under fire after his cartoon mocked Williams for her "tantrum" during the U.S. Open final.
