Australian newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams
Australia's Herald Sun reprinted the controversial cartoon of Serena Williams under the headline, "Welcome to the PC World." The cartoonist came under fire after his cartoon mocked Williams for her "tantrum" during the U.S. Open final.
A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.