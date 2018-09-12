USC’s Daniels determined to bounce back from rough 2nd start

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Southern California quarterback Jt Daniels scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Los Angeles. Daniels realizes he occasionally struggled in his second start for No. 22 Southern California, and the freshman quarterback has resolved to fix his mistakes swiftly, even with a bruised hand. He knows time is a factor with a perilous trip to Texas looming this weekend. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo