Allen goes from ‘Last Chance U’ to 2nd chance at Texas Tech

In this April 5, 2018 photo Texas Tech’s Dakota Allen (40) runs down the field during NCAA college football practice in Lubbock, Texas. Allen still feels this is his last chance, even after a successful return to Texas Tech following a well-documented season at an East Mississippi junior college. After being Tech’s second-leading tackler as a freshman in 2015, the linebacker was involved in an off-field incident which led to him being kicked off the team and out of school. He thought his football career was over. But he spent the 2016 season with the first team featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U” series, then got the opportunity to return to Texas Tech. He was a team captain last season and now goes into his senior year as a preseason All-Big 12 pick. Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP Brad Tollefson