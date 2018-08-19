Japan opens Rugby World Cup stadium on 2011 tsunami site

In this Sunday Aug. 19, 2018, photo, Yamaha Jubilo’s Kuwano Eishin, top left, is lifted to receive a high ball during a memorial match against the Kamaishi Seawaves at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Kamaishi, northern Japan. Japan opened the new stadium Sunday for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the site of a school that was destroyed by a devastating tsunami in 2011. The teams faced off in a memorial match in the small coastal city of Kamaishi to honor victims of the deadliest disaster in Japan’s recent history. Koji Ueda AP Photo