Jags’ Sparano returns to Minnesota weeks after dad’s death

This is a 2017 photo of Tony Sparano Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. Sparano Jr. directed drill after drill Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 clapping his hands and offering positive feedback to players. The son of longtime NFL coach Tony Sparano will return to Minnesota a little more than three weeks after his father’s death and step onto the same practice fields his dad roamed the last three years. It won’t be easy for the younger Sparano, an assistant offensive line coach with Jacksonville. (AP Photo) AP