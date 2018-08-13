Baseball with signatures of 11 greats fetches $623,369

File - In this June 12, 1939 file photo, these baseball stars were pictured as they attended the dedication and their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Front row; Eddie Collins, Babe Ruth, Connie Mack, Cy Young; Rear row left to right; Hans Wagner, Grover Cleveland Alexander, Tris Speaker, Napoleon Lajoie, George Sisler and Walter Johnson. A baseball with the signatures of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and eight other legends of the game has sold for more than $600,000. The players all signed the ball on the same day in 1939, when they had gathered to become the first class to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame. SCP Auctions said Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, that it has sold for just over $623,000. That crushes the previous record of $345,000 for a signed ball, set in 2013. (AP Photo/File) Anonymous AP