Team Sky’s dominance at Tour de France set to continue

Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, second place Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin, left, and third place Britain’s Chris Froome, right, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72.1 miles) with start in Houilles and finish on Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday July 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ) Christophe Ena AP