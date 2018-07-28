Former pitcher Cloninger who hit 2 slams in game dies at 77

FILE - In this July 3, 1966, file photo, Atlanta Braves right-hander Tony Cloninger hoists an armload of bats after pitching the Braves to a 17-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants in which he hit two grand slams, in San Francisco. Cloninger, perhaps best known for hitting two grand slams in a game, has died. He was 77. Cloninger died Tuesday, July 24, 2018. He had worked as a consultant for the Boston Red Sox since 2002 and the team announced his death Saturday. (AP Photo/Robert “Sammy” Houston, File) Robert "Sammy" Houston AP