Police tackle Tour de France cyclist after thinking he was an intruder

A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy had a career-high six RBI as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on July 22. He also talked about the Mariners plans to play Robinson Cano at first base.
Fred Caligiuri, 99, pitched to MLB Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams during Williams' .400 batting season. Caligiuri, shares that experience as well as his perspective on being the oldest living former Major League Baseball player.