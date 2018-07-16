Cycling’s ‘servants’ do the dirty work at Tour de France

In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, image, Belgium’s Tim Declercq, leading the pack in blue front right, is what cycling refers to as a “domestique”, or a servant, doing the dirtiest job at the world’s most prestigious cycling race during the eight stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181 kilometers (112.5 miles) with start in Dreux and finish in Amiens, France. A support rider who sets the pace and takes the full brunt of headwinds, all alone, kilometer after long kilometer, day after day at the Tour de France. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter Dejong AP