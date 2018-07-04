Streak over. Uncharacteristic Mariners fall a few clutch hits short against Angels

Most of the 39,518 at Safeco Field had to have seen this before. Sure, the Seattle Mariners were trailing, but they’ve made a habit out of thriving in the dramatics.
They had their chances and most of what occurred in the final innings looked like vintage 2018 Mariners, except for the final score.
But maybe this says more about how clutch the Mariners have been most of this season, and how easy they’ve made their late-inning, high-leverage prowess appear. In this one, Mike Leake dug the Mariners in an early hole and they didn’t get enough of the big hits they needed late in a 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
The Mariners (55-32) will erase this one from their memory banks – and the seven extra-base knocks the Angels had out of their 13 total hits – but Seattle’s season-high eight-game win streak also erased.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit with guys in scoring position,” Mariners shortstop Jean Segura said. “It’s going to happen once in a while. We always expect good things to happen – today was just not our day.”
The Mariners were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
And Leake detracted from his past two strong starts, allowing nine hits and four runs (three earned) in four-plus innings.
Then the late happenings.
Seattle had the bases loaded, no outs, trailing by three runs in the seventh inning – same ol’ 2018 Mariners coming up. Denard Span entered as a pinch hitter almost three weeks after his go-ahead, pinch-hit, two run double erased a once three-run deficit against the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field.
Span struck out.
No worries. Dee Gordon stepped to the plate next and he entered the day as the Mariners’ best hitter in high-leverage situations, batting .449, just ahead of Nelson Cruz (.396).
Gordon struck out.
OK, still one more chance with .334-hitting Jean Segura. He lined what seemed a sure two-run single up the middle, but Angels second baseman David Fletcher, starting in the place of Ian Kinsler, leaped from the outfield grass to rob runs and end the inning – the Mariners still trailing 6-3.
“That felt like (a hit),” Segura said. “Then it wasn’t. He made a really good play.”
The Mariners did get a run the following inning after Mitch Haniger’s leadoff double and Kyle Seager’s RBI single – after Seager and Ryon Healy hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. But two strikeouts later – a Mariners offensive trend this game – ended the frame.
All seemed well for the Mariners early on.
The Angels scored first after Shohei Ohtani reached on Chris Herrmann’s catcher’s interference and then scored when Luis Valbuena shot a double to the left field corner, with Ben Gamel shifted well into left-center field. Ohtani crossed the plate from first base easily.
Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy erased that, first with Seager jumping on a 2-0 fastball for his 16th home run of the season and Healy followed with a solo shot to left. For the first time this season, the Mariners have hit back-to-back home runs.
The downhill part followed.
The Mariners had been waiting to get reliever Nick Rumbelow into a game. They just didn’t expect it to come in a situation like this, especially considering Leake had pitched at least six innings in each of his previous eight starts. He had allowed two runs over his past two starts (15 innings) against the Red Sox and Orioles and had a 2.22 ERA over his previous eight starts.
The Angels weren’t so impressed.
Leake sat them down 1-2-3 in the first inning but faced trouble in each of the next three, including three consecutive hits against him in both the fourth and fifth innings. They hit at least one extra-base hit off of him in the second, third, fourth and fifth.
The Mariners’ 2-1 lead evaporated and morphed into a 4-2 Los Angeles lead when Mike Trout doubled and then scored on Albert Pujols’ single in the fifth.
That ended Leake’s day after nine hits in four-plus innings and the Angels still had runners at the corners.
Rumbelow was tasked with facing Shohei Ohtani, who had an RBI single his previous at-bat, and Rumbelow having not pitched since June 22. But he got Ohtani to fly out to shallow left field and the Mariners doubled up Albert Pujols at second base after the throw to the plate.
Except David Fletcher led off the next inning with a double and Kole Calhoun followed with a two-run home run over the wall in left-center to push the Angels’ lead to 6-2.
The Angels finished with six doubles and the home run out of their 13 hits against Mariners’ pitchers.
They won for the third time in their past eight games and the Mariners weren’t able to send them to a game below .500. Los Angeles still remains behind the Athletics for third place in the division.
This was the first time since the Mariners’ 13-10 loss in Boston on June 22 that a Mariners starter failed to pitch at least five innings, which meant some Mariners relievers had to kick off some rust. Not only Rumbelow, but Roenis Elias hadn’t pitched since June 22, Chasen Bradford since June 27 and Nick Vincent since June 28.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
