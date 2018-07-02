White entering skateboard contests with eye on Summer Games

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, men's halfpipe gold medalist Shaun White, of the United States, speaks at a news conference at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Top on the list of White’s goals for the near future is skateboarding at the Olympics. The three-time Olympic snowboard champion says he’s entering a few skateboarding contests this summer to see where he stacks up. His ultimate goal is to become a rare Summer-Winter Olympian. Patrick Semansky, file AP Photo