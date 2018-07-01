Joey's Back! Bautista excited for Toronto return with Mets

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, New York Mets' Jose Bautista (11) drives in a run with a double in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, in Atlanta. Bautista is a rare bright spot for the struggling New Mets, still dangerous and productive at the plate. On deck this week is his first trip back to Toronto, where Bautista blossomed into one of baseball's best power hitters during nine-plus seasons with the Blue Jays. John Bazemore, File AP Photo