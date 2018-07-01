Blackhawks add 3 players on 1st day of NHL free agency

FILe - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to contracts with free agents Chris Kunitz, Cam Ward and Brandon Manning on Sunday, July 1, 2018, addressing their depth in every position group after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Kunitz got a one-year deal worth $1 million, and Ward’s one-year contract is for $3 million. Manning received a two-year deal. Derik Hamilton, File AP Photo