Elliott back at Chicagoland after strong Sonoma showing

FILE - In this June 24, 2018, file photo, Martin Truex Jr. (78) leads Chase Elliott (9) through a turn during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race in Sonoma, Calif. Heading to the midpoint of his third season on the NASCAR Cup Series, the 22-year-old Elliott remains in search of his first win. But he is learning more and more about what it takes to compete at the highest level of stock car racing. Ben Margot, File AP Photo