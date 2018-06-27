Chinese court hands US football coach 4-year prison sentence

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2008, file photo, Ball State linebacker Wendell Brown, left, stands with cornerback Trey Buice near the end of an NCAA college football game in Muncie, Ind. A lawyer for former Ball State football player Brown said Thursday, June 28, 2018, that a Chinese court has sentenced the Detroit native to four years' prison for his involvement in a September 2016 bar fight. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo