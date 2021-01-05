Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 210 cases Tuesday and five new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 312 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 258,767 cases and 3,541 deaths. The case total includes 10,187 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 256,430 cases and 3,482 deaths on Monday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 17, the date with the most recent complete data, 96 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 105 around Christmas.

About 13.1% (1,117) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients Tuesday. In the state’s intensive care units, 20.7% (249) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Dec. 25, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 1,814 specimens were collected statewide, with 15.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 10%. More than 3.9 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 65,834 cases and 1,068 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 27,193. Snohomish County has the second-highest deaths at 397.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 33.3 per 100,000 people. Only four states are lower.

The national rate for the same period is 64.5 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona has the highest rate in the United States, at 112.1. Hawaii is the lowest, at 9.5.

Vaccine

As of Dec. 31, 69,349 people have been vaccinated in Washington and 357,925 doses have been delivered to the state.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 21 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 356,540 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 86 million.