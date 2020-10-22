Coronavirus updates: State reaches 99,874 cases

Updated at 8:55 a.m.

The Washington state Department of Health reported on Wednesday 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

Pierce County reported 104 cases Wednesday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 185 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 99,874 cases and 2,286 deaths, up from 99,150 cases 2,282 deaths Tuesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Nineteen people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 2, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 9, the most recent date with complete data, 11,673 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.1% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.3%. More than 2.2 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 25,540 cases and 800 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,748 cases and 267 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 9,482, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 8.3-per-100,000-people. The national rate for the same period is 17.9 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States at 98.1. Vermont is the lowest at 1.6.

There have been more than 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 221,862 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation. More than 1.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 41 million.

Safeway Albertsons Pharmacies & the Pierce County Health Department hosting a Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic

Safeway Albertsons pharmacists and the Pierce County Health Department have you covered are hosting a drive-up flu shot clinic at Tacoma’s Stewart Heights Park. No appointment is necessary.

Date: Saturday, October 24



Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Where: Stewart Heights Park (5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln, Tacoma, WA 98404)



No appointment is necessary, but you can guarantee as spot by signing up early at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/StewartHeights

Everyone who comes to get their flu shot will also get a free mini pumpkin to decorate and a Halloween treat, while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging flu and other vaccinations this coming flu season to stay healthy and minimize the strain on our national health systems. Preventing against influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic is especially important — both to avoid getting other infections at the same time and reducing the burden on an already strained health care system.

The flu shot is free with most insurance, so there is no co-payment unless required by the plan. Everyone who receives an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10% off their next grocery purchase, where permitted by law.

Washington state releases its initial COVID-19 vaccine plan submitted to the CDC

The Washington State Department of Health has released the COVID-19 vaccine plan that it recently submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary with executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines, said in a press release Wednesday.

“This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

The CDC asked states and territorial health departments to submit plans for vaccine distribution by Oct. 16.

Part of Washington’s plan says the state Department of Health will identify and train vaccine providers, and monitor data about vaccine administration.

They’ll also “gather feedback from communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or at higher risk of contracting the disease,” and will “provide timely, accurate, and credible information to the people of Washington on COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information,” the plan says.

The document talks about the different phases of vaccine distribution.

“Phase 1 vaccination will be at specific sites highly targeted at those recommended first to receive FDA approved vaccine that is safe and effective,” the plan says. “Recommendations for who receives vaccine in phase 1 will be based on ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recommendations, the National Academies’ Framework for Equitable Allocation, and state allocation framework developed with input from partners and communities collected through mixed methods during fall 2020.”

Possible groups to get the vaccine in phase 1 may be “high-risk workers in health care settings,” “high-risk first responders,” “people of all ages with comorbidities,” “older adults in congregate/crowded settings,” and “essential workers,” the plan says.

In phase 2, it says: “When there is sufficient supply to meet demand, the state will need many vaccine administration locations. We will use a broad network of provider settings, including community health centers, pharmacies, primary care providers, community or business points of dispensing (PODs), long-term care facilities, congregate living facilities, and occupational health clinics. Both traditional and nontraditional vaccination sites will deliver vaccine to ensure that all people who are recommended to receive it have many access points.”

Next, the plans says: “Phase 3 moves to a steady state where there is sufficient supply to meet demand and vaccination continues to grow using routine provider networks proven to reach critical populations. While the department and our partners will promote completion of the vaccination series, phase 3 will be an opportunity to enhance efforts to remind or recall individuals to complete any missing doses.”