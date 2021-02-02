Religious foundation can help society find its conscience | Guest Opinion

A wood cross on an old church steeple backlighted by a rising sun. Getty Images

In her column, “American Society Must Find its Conscience,” Theresa Bergsman comments on three cultural driving forces, two of which appear from her analysis to be failing. Politics is failing and money is failing. The remaining force is conscience, and only that promises hope. To make her case, she cites several correlations that may or may not have causal relationships.

Consistent with popular thinking, she cites economic inequality as a resurgent force causing instability, although she correctly notes that it’s not worse than during the Gilded Age. But some of us remember that as recently as the 1960s Americans in whole regions lived daily without sufficient income to feed their families, and this was not caused by substance abuse and mental illness. That was real economic inequality.

Today, homeless people own cell phones and have access to various forms of support, regardless of how many billions Jeff Bezos has.

In exploring the role of conscience in cultural trends, a decline in religiosity also correlates with the apparently increasing social instability.

According to Pew Research, the number of Americans describing themselves as atheist, agnostic, or “nothing in particular” (“nones”) has risen to 26%, up from 17% in 2009. At the same time, the traditional American Christian Church has struggled on the one hand with those believing the purpose of the Church is to fix society’s ills (“the Social Gospel”), and on the other hand, those who would have the God of the Universe perform parlor tricks at their command. (A more traditional view is that the Church exists to reconcile broken humanity to God, incidentally invigorating conscience.) There’s a lot of money to be made promoting the two, but the ranks of “the nones” are swelled by those who are disillusioned by both domains.

Scholars like Peter W. Wood and Adam Hochschild point out that a Christian revival in both Great Britain and the United States was the driving force behind the Abolitionist movement. In a recent interview, Hochschild said this may have been the first time in history that governments rejected slavery on moral grounds. So religiosity has been central to the conscience of a culture, at least in the modern West. Meanwhile, atheism was state policy (some would say state religion) in the Soviet Union of the Gulag, the China of the Cultural Revolution, and the Germany of the Holocaust.

Might the trend away from religiosity impact the conscience of the nation? Friedrich Nietzsche says yes. In The Gay Science, Nietzsche’s madman shouts, “God is dead!” Was he making the Rationalist argument for atheism? Hardly, for the madman is condemning a crowd of atheists for murdering God. Nietzsche recognized the death of religiosity at the hands of Enlightenment Rationalism would take from most people belief in a universal moral law. This would lead to nihilism; the complete confusion of right and wrong, good and evil. That would be OK for the intellectual elite but would be disastrous for the rest of us.

We’re lost without the objective moral basis for our lives that traditional European and American religiosity provided.

In The Will to Power, Nietzsche goes a step further, noting in the preface that the nihilism of the 19th Century would lead to a 200 year long “catastrophe” that could “no longer come differently.” (He rejects socialism as a solution, “the tyranny of the meanest and most brainless.”) The first 130 years or so of this period has been largely characterized by unprecedented world war and genocide.

Presumably, conscience must play a role in preventing fulfillment of the final 75 years of Nietzsche’s prediction. But what unifying moral system will motivate that conscience?