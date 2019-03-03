On February 12, the Tri-Cities’ intravenous drug users received an unwanted valentine. Franklin County commissioners decided to evict Blue Mountain Heart to Heart’s needle exchange program from its Pasco office.
The program worked too well. Over 18,000 needles were handed out in January.
If the needle exchange program ends, more dirty needles will be shared, possibly infecting people with hepatitis C or HIV, the precursor to AIDS. Both HIV and hepatitis C can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, thus putting whole communities at risk.
The most vocal critic among the commissioners was Clint Didier. In a July 21, 2010 article, Seattle Times staff writer Jim Bruner quoted Clint Didier’s comments after a tea-party forum. According to Bruner, Didier said, “We’ve got to get rid of this ‘protecting the weak.’ If we keep the weak alive all the time it eats up the strong, and then our economy will never come back.”
I don’t think it’s fair to judge people solely on what they’ve said or done in the past. Mr. Didier made some thoughtful comments at the commissioner’s meeting. He said he was troubled that syringes could be provided to minors and by its location, next to the WSU Extension office frequented by 4-H youth.
But he raised an issue nine years ago that still resonates throughout our country: should we protect the weak?
Who are the weak? Drug addicts, disabled people, the poor, the elderly, the homeless, the depressed, refugees, battered wives? Should we abandon them? Or should we do all we can to help them?
Heart to Heart’s program distributes free doses of Naloxone, which can save lives by reversing the symptoms of an opioid overdose. More than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017. Were they all weak?
It’s easy to get addicted. Some people take prescription opioids for chronic pain. Others had such traumatic childhoods that they space out on drugs to dull their psychological pain.
It’s also easy to overdose. Drugs might be accidentally mixed. People forget when they took their last pain pills. Addicts keep increasing their dosage in a desperate attempt to get high.
Weakness and strength are fluid. We’ll all be weak at some points in our lives. If we’re lucky, we’ll get old. Most of us have been addicted to something: drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography, food. (I qualify for at least two. I’ve been a sugarholic and a professional poker player.) If we lick our addictions we can’t brag too loudly; we might fall off the wagon. Repeatedly.
Sometimes the weakest among us are also the strongest. What about the 80-year-old woman who can hardly get around because of arthritis but still takes care of her grandchildren? Is the person who overcomes the trauma of incest or rape a victim or a hero?
If we choose not to let the weak live, our country might wind up with a population of zero.
To paraphrase Pogo, I have met the weak, and they are us.
Martin McCaw is a retired Walla Walla Community College teacher and taught sociology at the Washington State Penitentiary.
