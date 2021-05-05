Letters to the Editor Letters: Trump a disgrace, enforce gun laws and be responsible at Juniper Dunes | May 6

Time to separate from the disgraced

“Trump blasts Pence, McConnell, in GOP party unity speech” (TCH, April 12, page 5A). Ironic headline; Trump excoriates his own party’s top leaders in a “unity” speech. Evidently he is not finished with his self-serving splintering of the Republican party.

The Washington Post Fact Checker has documented “30,573 false or misleading” Trump lies. I predict that America is just beginning to learn of Trump’s many more serious scandals (tax fraud, illegal use of campaign and government funds, inciting a riot, foreign extortion, nepotism, etc.

Time will inexorably further disgrace Trump.

He is already the worst loser of a presidential election. What other crybaby rallied a lethal rampage against our nation’s Capitol because he couldn’t accept the reality of their own personal unpopularity?

The “election was rigged” mantra began in 2015 and continues today. Recent polls find that 60% of Republicans still believe Trump’s Big Lie: Biden mysteriously received over 7 million stolen votes, and that Trump actually won. Why? Solely because ever-honest Donald says so.

American democracy thrives with a vibrant two-party system; both sides striving for an aggregated 51% of voters. Fresh, conservative and unifying leaders need to separate themselves from our disgraced former president.

Michael Harrington, Pasco

Enforce gun laws in illegal use cases

To (letter writer) Mr. King:

I read your letter about gun registration (TCH, April 25) twice while trying to figure out if you were serious. The whole presumption of your letter is preposterous. You were trying to draw a comparison between registering guns and registering automobiles and the whole basis is faulty.

Ownership of guns in this country is guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. If I recall, there is no similar guarantee in the Constitution for owning an automobile.

Now think about this: In 2018, about 37,000 people in the U.S. died in automobile accidents. That’s about 90 per day.

In 2018, 39,773 people died from the use of firearms. However, if you subtract from that number the of suicides in which a firearm was the cause — 24,432 — the resulting number is 15,341. When you subtract accidental deaths, you end up with 13,958.

So your comparison, which is based on a faulty premise, is blown away by the real numbers. Mr. King, if you choose not to own a firearm, that’s fine, but do not attempt to pass gun registration that only impacts law-abiding citizens. I suggest you work to get the current laws about illegal use of guns enforced.

Mike Lauman, Pasco

Be responsible at Juniper Dunes

We spent this last weekend out at Juniper Dunes, and I was very disappointed in a lot of our fellow riders.

There are a few basic rules for riding out there and a few things that are just plain common sense. Stay on established trails, too many people are cutting cross country or parking on the vegetation. You kill the native grasses and in the hot dry conditions, you just may cause a fire!

Don't park or camp in the middle of the roads or trails! This weekend someone was parked in the middle of powerline trail and someone was camping in the middle Smith Canyon Road! What are you thinking?

There is no garbage service: if you packed it in, pack it out. Juniper Dunes is now accessible by a paved road, which has been both a blessing and a curse; it has made it easy to get out there and there are hundreds of people who can now access the area, which has added to the problems I have mentioned.

I have been riding out here since 1973 and for years we struggled to get legal access. Please do not ruin it for everyone by your irresponsible actions.