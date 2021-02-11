Letters to the Editor Letters: Biden’s executive orders, voters chose Newhouse, redistricting must reform and more | Feb. 11

Executive orders close to autocracy

I’m becoming increasingly concerned that our country is turning into an autocratic regime because of the overuse of executive orders by every recent president. In some cases, it may have been justified due to the intransigence of a do-nothing and obstructive Congress, however such is not the case now. Our new president is using these executive orders to govern our nation without regard to Congress even though they are of the same party and probably ready to comply.

All previous presidents have issued only one or two executive orders on the first day or two. Mr. Biden has issued 23!

Most of these were based on ideology with little regard to practicality or the damage they were doing to our nation or the people. A few examples are cancellation of the Keystone pipeline which affects thousands of workers yet will not affect the climate. Stopping work on the southern border wall and changing immigration laws which will greatly affect how many illegals come to our country and how they are treated.

A multitude of economic orders which affect almost all of us, and are mostly based on bad assumptions and questionable statistics. These will have a negative effect on the economy.

Jim Watkins, Pasco

Voters, not GOP, chose Newhouse

On Jan. 25, the Tri-City Herald reported that Eastern Washington GOP leaders demand (Rep. Dan) Newhouse resign over his impeachment vote because it was “blatantly against the voters’ wishes.” Voters elected Mr. Newhouse to represent them in Congress and conduct the business of government on their behalf. This implies not that Mr. Newhouse is a slave to every whim of every voter, but rather that Mr. Newhouse has been entrusted to act in the best interests of his constituents. Furthermore, having elected Mr. Newhouse, voters have implicitly imparted to him some authority to make decisions and take action on their behalf.

The United States is a representative democracy. If it were intended that every person’s voice actually be heard, all of us would vote in Congress, just like on “American Idol.” Mr. Newhouse represents the interests of our district and ultimately he recognized that those interests were best served by standing with the Constitution and against the actions of President Trump leading up to the events of Jan. 6. Mr. Newhouse isn’t beholden to the GOP; he is beholden to the voters.

If the voters are truly unhappy with Mr. Newhouse’s actions, they can vote for someone else in 2022.

Michael Hazel, Kennewick

Redistricting also must reform

For the first time in Washington’s history, the newly elected redistricting commission won’t all be white. But what remains to be seen is if this new representation will right the wrongs of the past for people of color.

Historically, the interests of communities of color have been discarded in political horse trading during the redistricting process. In 2011, Democrats allowed Republicans to split voters of color between the 14th and 15th legislative districts, in exchange for a more politically secure district for Democratic Congressman Denny Heck. Today, the majority-Latino 15th district has an electorate that is 60% white and a state senator best known for claiming people of color are more likely to commit crimes.

Our bi-partisan redistricting system is better than most in the country. But that’s a low bar. Our system continues to prioritize partisan interests over public interests, and political operatives on both sides leave communities of color behind as political pawns.

The new commission has a chance to honor Native sovereignty and create districts that secure civic equality for communities of color. The first step is a commitment from the commissioners; but the next is all of us getting involved and making our voices heard.

Margot Spindola, Richland

Carbon dividends offer predictability

Your Jan. 28 headline states “Biden signs climate change orders on fossil fuels.” I dislike President Biden’s use of executive orders to reduce fossil fuel emissions for two reasons. First, they often are blunt instruments that limit business and consumer choice. Second, as executive orders, they can be easily replaced by the next administration, so they lack the durability needed for a long-term problem like climate change.

But those executive orders are driving business to negotiate for congressional climate legislation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and oil companies such as Exxon-Mobile are now calling for a national price on carbon, which would provide a predictable climate policy that businesses can plan on and allow market forces to create opportunities in carbon-free energy and technology.

If Republicans value market solutions rather than regulations, then Congress should pass bipartisan legislation establishing a substantial price on carbon and return the net revenue to the people in equal monthly shares. Who doesn’t want carbon dividends? Urge Sens. (Maria) Cantwell and (Patty) Murray to support such legislation.

Steve Ghan, Richland

GOP has become recently deceased

The recently deceased Republican Party has long been known for obstructionist dirty tricks and small-minded purity tests. The purity test is now Sieg Heil, Donald Trump. The Party of Reagan, Bush and (cover your eyes and ears) Lincoln, is now the white-supremacist Trump Party that favors threats and violence over the rule of law. The party does not tolerate morality or ethical responsibility nor anyone voting their conscience who doesn’t meet the purity test.

The Fox “News” Trump Party of Carlson-Hannity-Ingraham, unfair and unbalanced, is at best mean-spirited and at worst sedition, aiming to replace American democracy with an authoritarian regime led by a self-indulgent tyrant not accountable for anything.

Trump disease has infected many others who were once good-hearted Republicans but have become Trump zombies. I don’t know all the causes, but I know the infection starts with believing small lies that build up to believing big lies. Add aversion to facts and thoughtfulness in favor of mindless conspiracy fantasies. Such conditioning is how evil leaders recruit cult members.

We must ensure that the Trump Party does not succeed, otherwise future generations will wonder why America was the country that once upon a time was an inspiration to the world.

Edward Rykiel, Richland

Benton District 4 call volume higher

We wanted to report back to our community about 2020 emergency call volumes for Benton County Fire District No. 4. In 2020, personnel responded to 1,686 calls, almost 5% higher than 2019. Emergency medical service (EMS) accounted for 67% of all calls.

Benton 4 serves 20,000 people over 52 square miles, including the city of West Richland and its immediate unincorporated areas. We are independent of the city and county, and receive funding from a fire levy and an EMS levy paid through property taxes.

In 2020, voters approved a fire levy lid lift to hire three full-time firefighters to respond to higher call volumes. These positions have been filled, and we’re seeing faster response times as a result.

Voters also approved a bond in 2018 to build and equip a new fire station. That project is near completion, and we look forward to welcoming our community to the facility when it’s safe to do so.

We appreciate the support of our community, and thank you for the opportunity to serve you and your family.

Chief Paul Carlyle, West Richland, Benton County Fire District No. 4

Rep. Newhouse showed courage

I wanted to add my praise and admiration for the courage it took for our Congressman (Dan) Newhouse to take his brave stand in Washington on Jan. 6. When I saw him on TV, I was so proud to be a Washingtonian.

I am a Democrat, but I wrote to Rep. Newhouse and told him he now has my support. A man with that kind of guts is needed in Congress. I wish others there would grow a spine. He is a shining example to us all. And I appreciate The (Tri-City) Herald’s strong stand.