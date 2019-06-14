Letters to the Editor Letters: June 14, 2019

Trafficking victim gave Ted Talk

On April 24, Theresa Flores, sex trafficking survivor and national-level advocate, spoke to our community about how she was entrapped into trafficking for 2 years after being raped and threatened at age 15, while living at home with her family in an upper-class neighborhood. Her experience demonstrates that it can happen to any child, regardless of background. To keep kids safe, Theresa urged making sure your kids are in bed asleep each night and that if you see something odd, say something! These two simple things would have saved her from the nightmare of entrapment. Those who missed the event can view Theresa’s Ted Talk at www.tedxcolumbus.com/speakers-performers/2011-a-moment-in-time-speakers-performers-2/theresa-flores/

Tri City Soroptimist Against Trafficking (TCSAT) along with our partner Columbia Center Rotary would like to express appreciation to Interim Richland Police Chief Jeff Taylor for providing a local perspective, to Nutrien for funding to bring Theresa to our community, to local service providers for sharing information and resources and to the media for helping us reach out to the public. Working together, we can keep our children safe from sex trafficking!

Lura Powell, Soroptimist International, Richland

Keep abortion law without changes

I hope our lawmakers do not follow these outdated (abortion) laws. I am 73, raised in Kennewick. I grew knowing about a backroom old woman in Walla Walla who would take care of (unwanted pregnancy). We grew up scared of needing her.

My son was born in 1972; my husband and I discussed if we should have him or not. We had a choice. I will stand up and carry a sign to protect my grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s fight to choice.

This issue is only about keeping our laws the same.

Jackie Davis, Pasco

Hit and run driver can collect lens

On Friday, May 24, at approximately 11 a.m., an old cyclist was struck by a motorist in a white pickup with canopy at a Richland Safeway parking lot entrance. The motorist immediately fled south on George Washington Way. I am that old cyclist. The good news, damage to the pickup was likely minor, the 25-year-old mountain bike was knocked clear and my injuries were not significant. However, pain from a groin pull was long-lasting and limited my mobility.

For the hit-and–run motorist: To get back your front turn signal lens found at the scene, look me up on the Internet.

Don Mannion, Richland

Christians getting persecuted, he says

The tactic of “political correctness” must be challenged and upended in favor of verifiable truth. Political correctness is used by various left-leaning thinkers and by enemies of our republic to keep us in the dark about current and historical matters that we need to know about. A British review of global religious persecution finds Christians around the world being persecuted in large numbers; to the point of genocide when measured by United Nations definition.

We are unaware of the atrocities because of political correctness, say the British. Not long ago, a man I know who is now agnostic shared his observation with me that Christians are in serious trouble nowadays. As a friend, he told me we Christians need to be careful.

He’s right. There is ample evidence that socialists want to “social engineer” our country’s way of life. Given enough power, socialists want to lead Christians away from their faith and weaken the bonds of Christian love and community so they can take over, much the way the Chinese Communists have done to churches in China. If we think it can’t happen here, we may have been blinded by political correctness. Time to open our eyes.

Herb Ayers, Pasco

Mutual respect needed by both

In the recent case of a business owner and customer at odds philosophically, what was the initial question in the transaction? If a longtime customer knew beliefs and remained a patron, why would the patron place this business at risk when many other businesses would have been more than happy to have such a tried and true customer?

Did the flowers get done? Did your flowers cost families, employees, for 15-plus minutes of fame. The derivation is both parties could have freely lived their beliefs. However, who incurred the greater cost?

Mutual respect of beliefs is mutual respect not privilege.