Letters to the Editor Letters: May 5, 2019

Want to write a letter to the editor? Here are some tips Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor.

More probing due of Democrats

I would submit to you that this Russian collusion investigation is far from over.

Now that the first part of the Mueller report has been submitted and confirmed that President Trump did not collude, conspire or obstruct and with well over one million pages of White House information released to the investigation without any presidential privilege used, we now need to move into the second phase of the investigation.

I want to see the same investigatory process with extreme prejudice that was used on our president to now conclude the final chapters of the Mueller report in bringing to justice the real conspirators of lies, collusion, fraud and injustice to the forefront and see who stands up under the light of judicial scrutiny. These are, but not limited too, the DNC, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Lisa Page, Christoper Steele, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Hillary Clinton, and who’s lap this whole thing may ultimately fall in, Barack Obama.

There are others, of course, but these are the major players, the key elements in abuse of office and Constitution whose ultimate agenda is that of power and control.

Ben Cook, Kennewick

Rattlesnake Mountain to the public

My first letter on this subject was easy, let Indian Tribal Members bus people to the top and back down. Split costs and allow people to enjoy the views. Department of Energy did us all a favor by removing the observatory that was located on top. The DOE saw the potential for piles of trash, left behind by people. If you want to keep something in "pristine condition," keep people off of it.

Ever go to Columbia Park and see butts, used diapers, soda cans and trash in the river only feet away from garbage cans?

Take a walk up Zintel Canyon for a hike and observe mounds of used needles, car tires, bed springs and feces.

Drive out to Jump Off Joe hill, next to the wind towers, and find endless shell casings and bullet ridden refrigerators, old cars and thousands of shattered beer bottle glass.

If Rattlesnake Mountain can be opened to the public, trash and garbage must be an issue to be concerned with.

"With all due respects."

Cary Moon, Kennewick

Change tactics on household wastes

Once again Benton County has demonstrated how little they care about household hazardous wastes.

While the latest collection event was welcome (despite not being allowed to keep perfectly reusable containers such as gas cans for additional use), it still is very inconvenient that I can’t dispose of fluorescent tubes and other items.

It’s been over a decade since the collection facility at the Horn Rapids Landfill was destroyed by fire. There was a plan in recent years for a new facility in Kennewick, but that seems to have gone nowhere. The county would rather squabble over marijuana or public safety sales tax money that they can’t seem to figure out how to spend rather than act on their previous collection facility plans.

If they can’t make it easier for a citizen to be environmentally friendly, they will dispose of their waste in ways that aren’t.

Derek Archer, Richland

Russian role in election matters

Now that a four-page report has issued from Attorney General (William) Barr, the Mueller investigation has been made to be “all about Trump.” Mueller’s inability to find collusion with Trump now makes, in the eyes of his supporters, the investigation to have been a sham and a waste of time. However, we are considering this in a strictly legalistic sense, not a moral one, perhaps not surprising given the low standards of moral leadership shown by our president.

There seems to be a surprising lack of concern that the Russians sabotaged the 2016 presidential election. Given the narrow win, it is not inconceivable that the Russians made a difference. However, this possible result is dismissed out of hand by loyal Republicans, and it is most likely we will never know. Rest assured, if Putin was shown to have helped Hillary in the 2016 election, the Republicans would be shouting bloody murder.

I would feel much better if the Republicans showed some leadership in condemning the illegal Russian efforts. But, since the GOP benefited, there is no reason to condemn the results; rather, it is just better to pretend the whole issue is not relevant. I beg to differ.

David Lassen King

Change approach in treating addicts

In Benton County, I have heard arguments for a detox center, and a needle exchange program has served the community well. However, a statewide solution is needed and I recommend a very different solution as well. If doctors could treat addiction and prescribe drugs of abuse (as in Europe), we would throw an entire arsenal at addiction, and this is what it will take.

Addiction has been a menace since Reagan took office. He also had cocaine sold on our streets, as well (with heroin) as every president since 1953. We should do more than love the addict — we must respect them. That includes prescribing drugs so that the users are in contact with a doctor every month and can hold a job because they are no longer chasing drugs.

What else can we do? We lost this moralistic war a long time ago. We aren't being tough on crime, just the users — our families and loved ones.